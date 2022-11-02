ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,140 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 468,102 shares of company stock worth $17,546,777. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $44.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.