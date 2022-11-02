ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €5.91 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.91 ($6.03) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($7.04) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

PSM stock opened at €7.07 ($7.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.65. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a 12-month high of €15.55 ($15.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

