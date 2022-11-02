ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Lowered to €13.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

