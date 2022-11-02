Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSTG. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 385,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.