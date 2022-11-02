PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $236.48

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.48 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($2.79). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 243 ($2.94), with a volume of 305,775 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of £686.13 million and a PE ratio of -14.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.18.

About PureTech Health

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More

