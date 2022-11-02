Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Cut by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.27.

About Eldorado Gold

ELD opened at C$8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

