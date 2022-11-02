Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Cut by Analyst

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $744.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

