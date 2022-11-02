Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Issued By Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%.

Nutrien Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.