Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Avantor Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avantor to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

