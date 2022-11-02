Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Orion Group in a report released on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Orion Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.