Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Boosted by KeyCorp

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $28.12 per share.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GWW opened at $592.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $595.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.