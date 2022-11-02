Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WY. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

