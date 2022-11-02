Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Decreased by Cormark

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million.

Champion Iron Stock Up 4.7 %

CIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

CIA opened at C$4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.15.

About Champion Iron

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.