QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QCR to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $858.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.99. QCR has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

About QCR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in QCR by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

