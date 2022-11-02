QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QCR to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Shares of QCRH opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $858.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.99. QCR has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $62.85.
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
