Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.65. Quad/Graphics shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 283,649 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.70 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

