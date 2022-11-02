Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Stock Performance
QNNTF stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.
About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme
Featured Stories
