Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Stock Performance

QNNTF stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

(Get Rating)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.