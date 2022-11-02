Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $142.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

