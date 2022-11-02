Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $309.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.99. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

