Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of RMBS opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.33 and a beta of 1.14. Rambus has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

