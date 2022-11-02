Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Raised to $36.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Rambus Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -156.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

