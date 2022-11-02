Raymond James Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $70.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

AFL opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,543. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 44,635 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aflac by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,661,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

