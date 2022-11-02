Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qualys (QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2022 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Qualys had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Qualys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Qualys is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Qualys is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Qualys Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

