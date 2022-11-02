Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

