Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $350.87

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.87 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 333.50 ($4.03). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.07), with a volume of 396,240 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 556 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Redde Northgate Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 319.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.87. The company has a market cap of £790.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

