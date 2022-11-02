Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

RGA stock opened at $145.43 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

