Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $2,207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $205.07 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.