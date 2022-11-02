ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOL. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. State Street Corp boosted its position in ReneSola by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 67.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOL opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $295.39 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 2.18. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

