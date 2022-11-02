Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $510.60

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 510.60 ($6.17) and traded as high as GBX 544.60 ($6.58). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 521 ($6.30), with a volume of 15,256,293 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.79) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($7.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 513.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 510.60. The firm has a market cap of £9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,721.43.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

