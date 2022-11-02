Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 1.1 %

RSG opened at $131.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.