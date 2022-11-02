Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.35.

TSE:AR opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$312.60 million and a PE ratio of 39.00. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$142.19 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

