Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after acquiring an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,419,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,185,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.7 %

QSR stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

