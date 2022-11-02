Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.51. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabhu Narayan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

