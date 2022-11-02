RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $305.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

RH Trading Down 1.4 %

RH stock opened at $250.44 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $689.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.07.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $5,223,963. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,616,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,103,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

