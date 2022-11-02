RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH Price Performance

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $5,223,963. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $250.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $689.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.07. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.