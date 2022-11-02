RingCentral (RNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

