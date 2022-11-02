RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to C$26.25

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.