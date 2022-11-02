RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $87.77

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.77 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 23.90 ($0.29). RM shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 156,314 shares.

RM Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.06 million and a P/E ratio of 530.00.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

