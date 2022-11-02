Robert W. Baird Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $34.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Insider Activity at Intel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.