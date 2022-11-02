Robert W. Baird Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $50.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $35.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 31.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after buying an additional 1,098,715 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 771.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 873,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

