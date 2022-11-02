Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Update

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 37,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,180,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,466.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,180,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,181 shares of company stock worth $1,668,500. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 969,262 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,352,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

HOOD opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

