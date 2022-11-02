Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. On average, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RKLB opened at 5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 16.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.04.

RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.70.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at 1,068,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,959 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 74,792 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,399 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $4,281,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

