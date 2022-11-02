Root (ROOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.81) by $2.34. Root had a negative return on equity of 80.67% and a negative net margin of 115.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.97 million. On average, analysts expect Root to post $-23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROOT stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Root has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.36.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Root to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Root to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Root by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Root by 311.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Root by 161.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

