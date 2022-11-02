Royal Bank of Canada Lowers StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$8.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

