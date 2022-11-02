Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,384,000 after acquiring an additional 449,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after acquiring an additional 685,242 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,062 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,723,345 shares of company stock valued at $72,278,538. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

