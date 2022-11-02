Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,819 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

