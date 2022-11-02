Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,203 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

