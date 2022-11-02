Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

HTH opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

