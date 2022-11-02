Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 26,269 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $863.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

