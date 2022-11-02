Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 32,916 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 54.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harmonic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

