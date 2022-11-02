Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,970,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.